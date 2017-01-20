Close Watch: Trump calls for standing ovation for Clinton At the end of his inaugural luncheon, President Trump asked the crowd to give Hillary Clinton a standing ovation. WFAA 3:03 PM. CST January 20, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Brian Loncar's cause of death revealed FORNEY MAN WHO FILMED YOUNG BOYS INDICTED So, about that Brice Butler unsportsmanlike conduct penalty MAN ATTACKED WITH HAMMER AND POWER SAW Deadly crash in Fort Worth Theater Attack Folo More Stories Police in riot gear swarm near Trump parade route as… Jan 20, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Trump begins with call to kill climate action plan Jan 20, 2017, 12:09 p.m. PHOTOS: Anti-Trump protests in D.C. Jan 20, 2017, 1:45 p.m.