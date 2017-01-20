Watch: Trump calls for standing ovation for Clinton at Inaugural luncheon

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton shake hands ahead of the Inaugural Luncheon Friday. Photo: Molly Reilly/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MOLLY RILEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump took a moment to recognize Hillary Clinton with a standing ovation during his Inaugural luncheon Friday afternoon.

Toward the end of the bipartisan event at the nation’s Capitol, Trump said he was “honored” that the secretary of state and her husband were in attendance.

“I was very honored, very very honored, when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today, and I think it’s appropriate to say,” Trump said.

Trump urged the crowd to stand up to recognized the Clintons, and, after a few moments of applause, said he has “a lot of respect” for the former president and first lady.

President Trump made no mention of Clinton during his 17-minute Inaugural Address earlier in the day. He was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president just after noon eastern time.

He ended his Inaugural luncheon speech by saying the next four years would be filled with “peace and prosperity.”

“Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, it doesn’t matter, we’re all going to get along,” he said.

