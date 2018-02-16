VP Pence heading to Dallas

US Vice President Mike Pence addresses US soldiers at Yokota Air Base at Fussa near Tokyo on February 8, 2018. (Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS -- Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Dallas tonight.

An official release from the White House states that Vice President Pence will arrive at Love Field Airport at about 7 p.m. He was previously scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning.

On Saturday morning, Pence is scheduled to give the keynote remarks at an American First Policies "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event. He will then head to an American First Action lunch, and then deliver the keynote address at the Dallas County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner.

All of this weekend's events are private.

Dallas is the third stop on Pence's tour of Texas. He visited San Antonio and McAllen earlier Friday.

