Trump to fundraise in Dallas in late October

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will travel to Dallas in late October for a major fundraiser, according to an invitation obtained by the Tribune.

The event will take place on Oct. 25, and money raised will go into a joint fundraising committee that benefits Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee. Trump was due to fundraise in Dallas on Sept. 27 but the event was cancelled following Hurricane Harvey.

Dallas was a pivotal fundraising stop for Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. In terms of donors, it was the third-ranked metropolitan area for his campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Only Houston and Los Angeles donors gave more to Trump.

Hosts for the Dallas event include Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and National Finance Chairman Steve Wynn – a prominent Nevada casino mogul. Local hosts include Dallas businessman Doug Deason, Judith Goodson, oil tycoon Harold Hamm, oil and gas attorney Gaylord T. Hughey, Jr. from Tyler, Fort Worth philanthropist Kit Moncrief, and Laredo banker Dennis E. Nixon.

Donors are asked to contribute between $2,7000-$100,000 per person.

