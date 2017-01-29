This is where lawmakers stand on Trump's immigration order

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries has drawn worldwide condemnation and sparked protests nationwide.

It is also testing the willingness of congressional Republicans to stay lined up behind the president.

Here are comments from members of Congress:

Vice President Mike Pence stood behind Donald Trump as he signed the order barring refugees and immigrants. In December 2015, he declared that “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview on ABC’s this week “I don’t want to criticize them for improving vetting,” but cautioned “I think we need to be careful. We don’t have religious tests in this country.” “Ultimately it is going to be decide in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far,” McConnell said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman said the order is “not a religious test and it is not a ban on people of any religion.” Rep. Ryan added “President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., applauded the injunction issued against President Trump’s “unbelievable” action, calling it a “victory for American values” against a “discriminatory order.” “It’s clear that the president gave little consideration to the chaos and heartbreak that would result,” Feinstein added.



California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, praised the order as a “useful temporary measure.” "In light of attempts by jihadist groups to infiltrate fighters into refugee flows to the West, along with Europe’s tragic experience coping with this problem, the Trump Administration’s executive order on refugees is a common-sense security measure to prevent terror attacks on the homeland," Nunes said.

Democratic California Rep. Jim Costa stated Trump’s order was only adding to “bureaucracy and red tape.” “It is not the American way to ban individuals, mostly women and children…who are fleeing war-torn regions of the world.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the senior Democratic on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence wrote Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stating “the order contains misstatements of fact and law and is vaguely drafted, suggesting that little consideration was given to its implications.”





California Republican Rep. Jeff Denham stated that safety and security “always come first,” but that “the way this is playing out has created a lot of uncertainty.” “Executive orders are not the way to resolve ongoing problems,” Denham said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., posted on Twitter the infamous photo of a young boy whose body washed up on a beach after fleeing Syria alongside the words “To my colleagues: don’t ever again lecture me on American moral leadership if you chose to be silent today.”

Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan’s Press Seretary Gretchen Andersen said Rep. Buchanan believes “the lives of Americans must come before providing refugee assistance” and said he would work with Congress and the administration to “better protect America against the types of attacks that have occurred in Europe.”

Kaylin Minton, communications director for Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said “Senator Risch believes the security of America and Americans if of the upmost importance,” but that the Senator was still “gathering and reviewing information.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., agreed with Trump’s broad position that refugee vetting is weak, but said Trump’s order was confusing and needs to be “redefined.”

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., said she opposes President Trump’s “dreadful” executive orders “codifying religious and racial bigotry” and stated that she plans to work with U.S. Customs and Border Control to help local families affected by the immigrant freeze.

Copyright 2016 WFAA