This 'conservative icon' is coming to Denton for dinner

DENTON - Former vice-presidential candidate and governor of Alaska Sarah Palin will dine in Denton next month as the featured speaker at a Denton County Republican Party event.

Palin will give an address at the party's annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to a news release, which also calls Palin a "conservative icon."

The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m. and will be at the Denton Embassy Suites hotel. It includes a meet-and-greet with local candidates and current GOP office-holders. individual tickets are listed at $125 on the party's web site.

Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009 and was the keynote speaker at the first Tea Party convention in Nashville, Tenn., where she said the Tea Party movement is "the future of politics" in America, according to Fox News.

