State Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, on the floor of the Senate on Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Photo: Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune, Custom)

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) The legislative wrangling over where transgender Texans can use the bathroom isn’t over yet.

State Sen. Larry Taylor said he will reject the House's proposed compromise on the "bathroom bill," an amendment to Senate Bill 2078 that required school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities for students who don’t want to use the ones associated with their “biological sex.”

It’s a measure Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie of Marshall, who offered the amendment in the House, said would keep transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity unless they use a multi-occupancy bathroom when no one else in there. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who has spent months championing far-reaching restrictions on bathroom use — had said the amendment’s “ambiguous language” didn’t “appear to do much.”

Echoing Patrick’s concerns, Taylor indicated he had turned in the necessary paperwork to request a conference committee to work on the “wording.” Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus would have to appoint representatives from both chambers to try to reach a compromise on the controversial issue that has put the two presiding officers at odds throughout the legislative session.

The legislative wrangling over where transgender Texans can use the bathroom isn’t over yet.

State Sen. Larry Taylor said he will reject the House's proposed compromise on the "bathroom bill," an amendment to Senate Bill 2078 that required school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities for students who don’t want to use the ones associated with their “biological sex.”

It’s a measure Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie of Marshall, who offered the amendment in the House, said would keep transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity unless they use a multi-occupancy bathroom when no one else in there. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who has spent months championing far-reaching restrictions on bathroom use — had said the amendment’s “ambiguous language” didn’t “appear to do much.”

Echoing Patrick’s concerns, Taylor indicated he had turned in the necessary paperwork to request a conference committee to work on the “wording.” Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus would have to appoint representatives from both chambers to try to reach a compromise on the controversial issue that has put the two presiding officers at odds throughout the legislative session.

© 2017 WFAA-TV