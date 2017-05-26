Texas House Speaker Joe Straus addresses journalists at a news conference on May 26, 2017. (Photo: Alexa Ura, Texas Tribune, Custom)

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) Refusing to go any further to regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans, House Speaker Joe Straus said on Friday that the House will not appoint members to negotiate with the Senate on its proposed compromise on a “bathroom bill.”

“For many of us — and especially for me — this was a compromise,” Straus said. “As far as I’m concerned, it was enough. We will go no further. This is the right thing to do in order to protect our economy from billions of dollars in losses and more importantly to protect the safety of some very vulnerable young Texans.”

After months of avoiding a vote on the divisive issue, the House on Sunday amended Senate Bill 2078 with language would’ve required school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, lockers rooms and changing facilities for students who don’t want to use the ones associated with their “biological sex.” The legislative session ends Monday.

But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who has spent months championing far-reaching restrictions on bathroom use — had said the amendment’s “ambiguous language” didn’t “appear to do much.” Echoing concerns about a lack of significant change in policy, Sen. Larry Taylor on Thursday rejected the House’s changes and requested a conference committee on the bill to iron out a deal on the issue. But Straus said that won’t be happening.

"If the Senate wants to pass a ‘bathroom bill,' it can concur with the bill we passed earlier week," Straus told reporters during a Friday news conference. "The House has compromised enough on this issue."

Calling it "absurd" that "'bathroom bills' have taken on greater urgency than fixing our school finance system," Straus said the House is "availing itself" of the same actions the Senate took on school finance legislation by refusing to appoint members to conference committee on legislation originally intended to inject $1.5 billion into the state's funding for the majority of public schools and to simplify some of the state's complex, outdated school funding formulas.

For months, transgender individuals residing in Texas have watched lawmakers in Austin squabble over which bathrooms they can use and have been left to wonder whether the Legislature would pull back on local protections meant to protect them from discrimination in public bathrooms and individual accommodations transgender children have obtained at their schools.

The Senate in March passed restrictive legislation that would require people to use facilities in publicly owned building based on “biological sex” — to keep transgender Texans from using bathrooms that match their gender identity — and void local ordinances that regulate bathroom use.

But that measure and a similar House proposal have languished in the lower chamber.

In threatening to push for legislative overtime, Patrick had deemed bathroom and property tax legislation as must-pass bills. But the House instead acted on narrower measures than those that came out of the Senate.

Straus on Friday took any further action on bathrooms off the table but said the House would consider appointing members to a conference committee on Senate Bill 669, onto which the House amended a narrow version of the property tax legislation Patrick was pushing for.

Straus’ decision to not appoint conferees to SB 2078 comes after days of Gov. Greg Abbott saying he was hopeful for a compromise on property taxes and the “bathroom bill" during the regular legislative session. Only the governor can call for a special legislative session. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2017 WFAA-TV