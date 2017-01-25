WFAA
Ted Cruz poked fun at resemblance to Grayson Allen

Ted Cruz has a striking resemblance to Duke basketball star Grayson Allen. WFAA.com

Andrew Joseph/USA TODAY , WFAA 12:45 PM. CST January 25, 2017

Texas Senator Ted Cruz looks like Duke star Grayson Allen. This has been thoroughly litigated, and even if Allen's parents don't agree, it's true. The resemblance is striking.

Leave it to Ted Cruz though to make the Grayson Allen joke of all Grayson Allen jokes.

It all started after Deadspin tweeted a request for proof the Cruz plays basketball. According to Politico, Cruz has started a weekly basketball game to repair his relationship with Republican senators.

That prompted this tweet from Cruz's account as proof that he plays basketball.

Nicely done.

Deadspin could only muster this NSFW response. Cruz opted not to engage in a Twitter war, though, and simply dropped the perfect Anchorman GIF in response.

(© 2017 WFAA)


