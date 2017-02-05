Senators Huffines, West debate school choice, talk political futures

State Senator Don Huffines, R-Dallas, debates school choice with State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas on WFAA’s Inside Texas Politics this morning. (WFAA-TV Inside Texas Politics)

DALLAS – Education Savings Accounts are the latest version of school choice up for debate at the legislature which also led to a lively discussion between two state senators on WFAA’s Inside Texas Politics this morning.

Under the current legislation, Texas would divide up the money it normally gives school districts – reducing campuses to only a portion of their state funding and dedicating the rest to parents who want to send their child to a private school.

“Competition is what made America great and it's what is going to make our school systems the best they can possibly be,” said State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, on WFAA.

“All that sounds great but the reality is when you begin to look at how much they would get – let's just assume they would get the amount of the basic allotment – which is $5,100 the state gives [districts per student]. Where do you get a private education for $5,100?,” asked State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.

“It doesn't matter if you can pay for the whole education or not. What matters is you gives somebody a choice,” Huffines added.

School choice advocates have chipped away at their issue for years getting lawmakers to approve and eventually expand charter schools. But there has not been widespread support to give government funding to parents who want to pay for their child’s private school.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both back ESAs.

But opponents worry ESAs would starve public schools of a much needed funding source.

“When everyone goes and does these special projects as it relates to choice and they don’t work, guess where the kids end up? Back in the public school system. So, I’m not there yet as it relates to vouchers or any of those type of exotic things,” said West.

Still, Huffines predicted ESA’s would finally have support to pass this session.

“Absolutely. We’re going to clear it out of the Senate and I think it’s going to get to the governor’s desk,” said Huffines.

“I think we need to relook at choice issues,” said West. “I’d like to see us expand more public choice.”

Both state senators are thought to have political aspirations higher than the state legislature.

Huffines was asked whether he would challenge U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, or back an opponent to the congressman in 2018.

“I have no plans right now to run for Congress,” said Huffines.

When pressed whether the state senator would back a primary opponent against Sessions, Huffines said: “No, I’m not going to make a comment on that right now. I’m focused on what’s happening in Austin, Texas and Senate District 16.”

West has long been thought to be one of the potential successors to U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, when she retires from Congress.

It’s something he said he would consider when it happens.

“I’m focused in on Senate District 23 right now,” said West. “Of course I’d consider it but I’m not saying I’m running but I will consider it. I think some lady by the name of Carol West [the senator’s wife] has a lot to do with that,” he added with a chuckle.

Watch the entire conversation with Senators Huffines and West on Inside Texas Politics.

