Sen. John Cornyn among candidates to be FBI director

WASHINGTON -- Justice Department officials on Saturday will interview four candidates to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey.

They include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Sen. John Cornyn, a former Texas attorney general.

Two people familiar with the process say others set to be interviewed include Alice Fisher, who formerly served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on the New York’s highest court, is also on the list. The four will interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The people familiar with the process say others may also interview. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

