SC bill could ban smoking in car with children

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- South Carolina lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make it illegal to smoke in a car with children present.

The bill, proposed on February 6, would prohibit "a person to smoke a tobacco product in a motor vehicle in which a minor is a passenger and provide a penalty," according to the South Carolina General Assembly.

"You're not going to tell me I'm not going to, you can fine me all day, said Treyvois Fetterson of York County.

Similar bills have been proposed in the past but were not passed.

The SC bill was reintroduced after lawmakers saw the state of Alabama pushing for the same law.

"Fumes from the smoker can deposit into the lungs of the children causing respiratory issues. It can also stunt their growth, " Dr. Saumya Mehta, Piedmont Medical Center said.

There are several states already with this law including California, Maine, Oregon and Virginia.



