Photo: Getty Images (Photo: RJ Sangosti, Copyright - 2016 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.)

Former vice-presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin will be the featured speaker at the Denton County Republican Party’s 2018 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Saturday, Feb.10.

The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m. and includes a meet and greet with candidates and current office holders as well as an after party. It will be held at the Denton Embassy Suites Hotel.

© 2018 WFAA-TV