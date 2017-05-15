Rosie O'Donnell sends shout out — and cash — to a North Texas congressional candidate

NEW YORK, NY: Rosie O'Donnell attended "Sunday In The Park With George" on Opening Night at The Hudson Theatre on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Custom)

Rosie O’Donnell knows how to draw attention.

And with one retweet over the weekend, she put the spotlight on Jana Sanchez, a Waxahachie woman who plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, on the ballot next year.

O’Donnell — a famous comedian and actress who has 1 million followers on Twitter — retweeted a note seeking donations for Sanchez, a 52-year-old Democrat and communications consultant who is making her first bid for office.

The message asked for people to help to “flip TX-06 seat in U.S. Congress.”

Then O’Donnell went one step further and personally donated $1,000 to the campaign.

“This was a dream of mine,” Sanchez said. “Whenever she tweets you, you raise a lot of money.”

After O’Donnell’s retweet, Sanchez raised about $2,500 from other donors. Add that to O’Donnell’s $1,000 donation and other money raised and Sanchez said she has raised about $32,000 in the first three months of her campaign.



