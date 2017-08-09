WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Robert Jeffress says Trump has God given authority 'to take out Kim Jong- Un'

Alisha Ebrahimji, WFAA 1:26 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

Dallas pastor, Robert Jeffress released a statement saying President Trump has the authority to take out North Korea's Kim Jong- Un.

Jeffress is one of President Trump's evangelical advisors who preached on his inauguration morning.

The statement comes after Trump said, "They [North Korea] will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen..." if they continue to make threats against the United States.

You can read the full statement from Jeffress provided to WFAA below:

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear:
God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories