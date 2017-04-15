Protesters in Austin seek release of Trump tax returns

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on April 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texa -- Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in Texas as part of a nationwide effort calling on GOP President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.



Protesters gathered Saturday in Austin outside the Texas Capitol as part of what was dubbed the Tax March in nearly 150 cities.



Some of the hundreds of marchers in Austin held signs with captions including: "What Are Your Hiding Mr. President?" and "We The People Want Wo See Trump's Taxes."



A similar demonstration in downtown Houston also attracted hundreds of protesters.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston was on hand to voice support for the marchers, saying: "We will not be run and ruled by kings."



Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file their returns.

© 2017 WFAA-TV