President George W. Bush, Laura Bush to attend Trump's inauguration

DALLAS -- President and Mrs. George W. Bush have announced they will attend the presidential inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.

"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence," the president's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has also said she will attend the big day.

