President Donald Trump to fundraise in Dallas in September

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) President Donald Trump is slated to raise money in Texas next month.

Trump will headline a fundraiser Sept. 27 in Dallas, according to an invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune. The fundraiser will benefit Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that goes toward Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Tickets to the event range from $2,700 per person to $100,000 per couple.

Hosts of the event include senior RNC officials as well as some Texas donors and bundlers who supported Trump in his 2016 campaign. They include Dallas businessman Doug Deason, oil tycoon Harold Hamm and Laredo banker Dennis Nixon.

Reporter Abby Livingston contributed to this report.



Go here to see this story as it appears on the Texas Tribune

© 2017 WFAA-TV