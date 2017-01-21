Women's marches attendance by the numbers

Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

More than a million people are estimated to have participated in women's marches across the world Saturday. Here is a running total of the attendance at the marches with turnout estimates:

Washington, D.C.: 500,000

NATIONAL MARCHES

Chicago: 150,000

New York City: More than 200,000

Los Angeles: 100,000 were expected to join the march.

Boston: 100,000, according to the Boston Globe.

Denver: 100,000, according to the Denver Post.

Madison, Wisconsin: 75,000 - 100,000, per the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

Seattle: 50,000 were expected to attend, according to KIRO 7.

Austin, Texas: 35,000

Phoenix: 20,000

Atlanta: 15,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Asheville, North Carolina: 10,000

Ithaca, New York: 10,000

Lansing, Michigan: 10,000, MIRSnews.com reported.

Montpelier, Vermont: 7,000, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Memphis, Tennessee: 6,000, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Trenton, New Jersey: 6,000

Seneca Falls, New York: 5,000

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 3,300, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Naples, Florida: 2,500

Knoxville, Tennessee: 2,000

Rochester, New York: 2,000

Pequannock, New Jersey: 800, reported NorthJersey.com.

Clemson, South Carolina: 500, the Independent Mail reported.

Wycoff, New Jersey: 300, reported NorthJersey.com.

WORLD MARCHES

London: 100,000, according to The Independent.

Sydney, Australia: 5,000 people marched on Saturday, the Guardian reported.

Vienna, Austria: 2,000 people marched, Reuters reported.

New Zealand: Marches took place in four cities with 2,000 people taking demonstrating, Reuters reported.

Antarctica: 30

RUNNING TOTAL

Based on projections and estimates: 1,519,430

An estimated 10,000 rallying against Trump in Lansing, Michigan pic.twitter.com/ZIZXBH24sY — MIRSnews.com (@MIRSnews) January 21, 2017

Democracy in action. Crowd estimates ranging from 75,000-100,000. Library Mall stretching all the way to 100 State. @UWMadisonPolice pic.twitter.com/DZ7U8aiGv9 — Chief Kristen Roman (@WiscChief) January 21, 2017

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)