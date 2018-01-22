Sen. Sherrod Brown donating paycheck to Ohio diaper bank during government shutdown

(Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

The federal government shutdown entered Day 3 on Monday with the senate set to vote on a short-term fix at noon.

Essential federal employees will continue working, such as postal service and homeland operations, but hundreds of thousands of other employees are staying home to wait it out without pay.

Members of congress won't miss out on their paychecks, though some are choosing to do so, including Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Instead, Brown will donate his earnings during the shutdown to an Ohio diaper bank to support struggling families.

“It is time for Republican leaders to stop holding CHIP children and families hostage to their failed budget process," Brown said in a news release. "These are not bargaining chips – they are kids – more than 209,000 in Ohio and nine million nationwide. And they are depending on us to do our jobs. Senators should not be paid if they can’t do their jobs. While I continue to work with Republicans and Democrats to reopen our government, I will donate my take-home pay to an Ohio charity that works every day to help struggling families."

North Carolina congressman Mark Walker and Missouri congresswoman Ann Wagner are also refusing pay during the shutdown.

