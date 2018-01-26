Report: Hillary Clinton protected aide accused of sexual harassment in 2008

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at LA Promise Fund's "Girls Build Leadership Summit" at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton reportedly asked to keep an adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign onboard, despite accusations that he had sexually harassed a young woman.

The New York Times reported that Burns Strider, Clinton's faith adviser at the time, was accused of harassing a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him. The woman told the campaign that Strider sent her suggestive emails, rubbed her shoulders inappropriately and kissed her on the forehead.

A sexual harassment report was made to campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle. Doyle reportedly approached Clinton and asked that Strider be fired. Clinton declined to do so, and Strider remained on staff.

Strider, who was married at the time, instead was docked several weeks of pay and was ordered to undergo counseling, per the Times.

The young woman, who reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement that prevents her from publicly speaking about the campaign's inner workings, was moved to a new job.

"To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken," read a statement from the law firm that represented the 2008 campaign. "This complaint was no exception."

Strider reportedly worked for an independent group that supported Clinton's 2016 candidacy. He was fired from that position for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young woman.

Strider still appears to be close with Clinton. He attended her birthday party in October, along with his son.

Celebrating a birthday, 2day. My youngest, Pete, joins @HillaryClinton, others & me. Boss & Pete are all chummy. I'm having to lean in! pic.twitter.com/pwOt1kMvQZ — Burns Strider (@BStrider) October 28, 2017

An active Twitter user, he tweeted several times about the Alabama Senate special election between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, who faced several accusations of sexual misconduct.

Strider also appeared to mock conservative Bill O'Reilly, who said he was mad at God over his own sexual harassment scandal.

Mad at God? Bill O'Reilly? She's shaking in her heels, I'm sure. https://t.co/JoV2ZYtAVu — Burns Strider (@BStrider) October 24, 2017

Prior to the 2008 Clinton campaign, Strider worked on Capitol Hill, including as as a senior adviser to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

