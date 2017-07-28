Priebus out as chief of staff, Trump names Kelly as replacement

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for an event where US President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Valor to the first responders of the June 14 shooting against members of the Republican Congressional Baseball team. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump tweeted that Ret. Gen. John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the role.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American," the tweet stated.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 ...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly has already been working in the Trump administration, serving as the secretary of homeland security.

No formal announcement has been made about whether or not Priebus resigned or was fired from the position.

The personnel shift came amid growing acrimony inside the White House, which was made public most clearly when new communications director Anthony Scaramucci called a reporter for The New Yorker and gave a series of expletive-ridden criticisms of Priebus, among others.

"Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly," Scaramucci told reporter Ryan Lizza, according to The New Yorker article.

"Reince is a f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," Scaramucci said, the article states.

