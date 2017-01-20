President Obama leaves White House for final time as president

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch as President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House prior to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, were greeted on the steps of the White House on Friday by President Obamaand first lady Michelle as part of the carefully choreographed ritual of the peaceful transfer of power that culminates at noon with Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump, wearing an overcoat and a bright red tie, stepped from a black limo to shake Obama's hand and embrace the first lady. He then saluted a nearby military aide. With the two wives embracing, the four turned to pose briefly for photos. With both men smiling broadly, Obama waved to the cameras then ushered the Trumps inside for tea and coffee on the South Portico.

The historic morning began with the president-elect, who spent the night at Blair House, tweeting 7:31 a.m.: "It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

The Trumps, with Melania wearing a powder blue Ralph Lauren sheath-style dress with bolero-style jacket and gloves, then left to attend an hour-long prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of Presidents," at nearby Lafayette Square before heading to the White House.

In a sign of the new social media world that Trump has championed, Obama also took to Twitter Friday morning in likely his last use of the @POTUS Twitter handle as president, tweeting that "It's been an honor of my life to serve you."

"You made me a better leader and a better man," he wrote. "I won't stop, I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by our voices of truth and justice, good humor and love." He also gently guided readers over to his post-presidency website, obama.org.

Shortly afteward, Obama could be seen slipping a letter into his Oval Office desk, apparently the traditional missive to his successor, then walked out the door and waved as he strode away down the colonnade.

As he strode down the colonnade outside his office, Obama said "of course," when asked by reporters if he felt nostalgic. Asked for any last words to the American people, he said simply, "thank you."

At 10:30 a.m., as moving vans and decorators rush to transform the Obama White House into the Trump White House, the two couples will travel by limo down Pennsylvania Avenue for the formal swearing-in ceremony on a specially built platform on the West Portico of the Capitol overlooking the National Mall.

The ceremony — including a formal address by the new president and the swearing-in of Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, as vice president — marks the end of an exhaustive, combative campaign in a bitterly divided nation.

Trump, a brash billionaire real estate mogul making his first run for public office, stunned the political establishment by sweeping to victory and beating his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. But he takes office with an approval rating of only about 40%.

Despite a forecast of rain, as many as 900,000 people — including thousands of protesters — are expected to witness the handover of power from eight years of Democratic rule to a Republican president.

Thousands of people began jamming into the area before dawn, maneuvering through police barriers and metal fences erected to provide tight security.

In a sign of the peaceful transition, three of the four living former presidents, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, will be on hand for the swearing in. Only 92-year-old former president George H.W. Bush is unable to attend, because of health reasons. Hillary Clinton is also scheduled to attend the ceremonies.



More than 50 Democratic members of Congress, led by Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, however, said they will boycott the inauguration for a variety of reasons, including allegations of Russian involvement on Trump's side in the election.

Trump, accompanied by his wife, arrived in the nation's capital Thursday for an overnight stay at the Blair House, where incoming presidents traditionally spend inauguration eve.

After the swearing in and the ritual drive down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, the Trumps will settle in to observe the inaugural parade that passes in front of their new residence.

The two days of ceremonies kicked off Thursday with Trump laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a "Make America Great Again" concert and rally at the Lincoln Memorial featuring country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood. Also performing: Jackie Evancho, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Missouri State University. Celebrities such as actor Jon Voight will be in attendance.

In brief remarks to the crowd, Trump pledged to unify the country, saying he aimed to “make America great for all our people, for everybody.”

Trump addressed supporters who he called "the forgotten man and the forgotten woman," saying "you're not forgotten anymore."

In another sign of the post-election strains, the Trump team was unable to attract top entertainers for the concert, while some pulled out at the last minute, citing public pressure. The transition team, however, cast the proceedings as deliberately low-key, aimed at "the people."

(© 2017 WUSA)