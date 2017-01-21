North Texas women travel to Women's March

Organizers estimate some half million men and women gathered in Washington, D.C. Saturday for the women's march. Many of the demonstrators traveled from North Texas.

Karen McCrocklin, a writer and producer from Dallas, traveled to the capitol for the event with a group of women from across the country including Texas.

"There were women from all over the world, but Texas was very well represented," McCrocklin said.

When asked why she attended the march, McCrocklin said the reasons varied for each woman.

"I saw so many unique and different personal stories, but what struck me was the unity of everyone coming together for this event," McCrocklin said.

Amy Williams and her daughter Harper traveled from Fort Worth to the march. The mother and daughter had originally planned to make the trip for Harper's 10th birthday.

"We were going to go to see the first female president sworn in," Williams said.

But when Hillary lost the election the pair decided to make the trip to voice their concern for women's rights and the incoming administration.

"We were there for equal pay, equal rights and to make sure we never normalize degrading a woman for her looks or weight or sexual identity," Williams said.

Both Texas women said they felt hopeful after the all day event.

"It was incredible to see so many people united in one voice," Williams said.

