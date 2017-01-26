Takeaways from Trump's first TV interview

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with automobile industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 24, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

USA TODAY - A lot can happen in five days.

Less than a week into his presidency, President Trump has taken steps to weaken the Affordable Care Act, advance unverified claims about voter fraud and inaccurate media coverage and authorize the construction of a wall along the Mexican border.

Trump sat down with ABC News' David Muir for the first television interview of his presidency, looking back at how the new administration has rocked the capital and what's ahead for the nation.

The wall: Who's picking up the tab?

"Mexico will pay for the wall."

Trump tweeted it. He said it during interviews during his presidential campaign. He rallied his supporters around that promise. And while Trump plans to move forward with the wall construction, it seems less likely that Mexico will cover the cost, at least at the outset.

"All it is, is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," he said. "I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. What I'm doing is good for the United States. It's also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico."

But he hasn't convinced Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto. In an address Wednesday, Peña Nieto said he regrets Trump's decision to build the wall, but that Mexico won't pay for it.

Muir asked whether undocumented immigrants should be worried, especially those who grew up in the U.S.

Trump didn't say what would happen to the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, but he said, "they shouldn’t be very worried. They are here illegally. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. We are going to take care of everybody. Where you have great people that are here that have done a great job, they should be far less worried."

Voter fraud?

Muir asked about a meeting with lawmakers in which Trump repeated the unverified claim that 3 to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote.

At no point did Trump offer evidence or explain how he reached those figures. At one point, he denied making the assertion, but Muir reminded him that he tweeted about it.

Still, Trump insisted during the interview that signs of voter fraud — people registered in multiple states or dead people still registered — could have played a role. But the 3 to 5 million illegal votes in question? "We're going to find out," Trump told Muir, "but it could very well be that."

From the CIA Memorial Wall to crowd sizes

The dispute between Trump and fact-checkers over the inaugural crowd size continues. Days after his speech at the CIA Memorial Wall, where he brought up his inaugural crowd size, his appearance on magazine covers and his opposition to the media, Trump insisted the negative coverage wasn't a reflection of the backlash his speech garnered from officials like former CIA Director John Brennan. Instead, it was another affront by the dishonest media, he suggested.

"That speech is a home run," Trump said. "That speech, if you look at FOX ... they said it was one of the great speeches. They showed people applauding and screaming, and they were all CIA ... I got a standing ovation."

Trump insists that his inaugural speech had the largest audience in the history of inaugural speeches. According to Factcheck.org, it didn't.

Torture and terror

Reports surfaced that the White House could allow the CIA to reopen secret overseas prisons and reinstate harsh interrogation procedures for “high-value alien terrorists,” according to a draft of an executive order under consideration.

Trump did not go into specifics with regard to whether he would bring back specific interrogation methods, but he said he feels waterboarding works.

"I have spoken as recently as 24 hours ago with people at the highest level of intelligence, and I asked them the question 'Does it work? Does torture work?' And the answer was 'Yes, absolutely,'" Trump said.

Still, he added, he would defer to Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

With regard to suspending immigration from certain countries, Trump again said there would be "extreme vetting" of nations on his ban list. The conversation then led to Iraqi oil, where Trump suggests violating international law.

"We should have kept the oil when we got out," Trump said about the U.S. involvement in Iraq. "Had we taken the oil, we wouldn’t have had ISIS."

Trump made this claim several times throughout the presidential campaign and as far back as 2007, according to Politifact. As Muir pointed out, pillaging is illegal. Taking the oil would violate the Annex to the Hague Convention of 1907 on the Laws and Customs of War and the 1949 Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Times of War (H/T Politifact).

Trump incorrectly claimed it wouldn't break international law, despite Muir reminding him of otherwise:

Muir: You've heard the critics who say that would break all international law, taking the oil. But I wanna get to the words ...

Trump: Wait, wait, can you believe that? Who are the critics who say that? Fools.

Muir: Let, let me ...

Trump: I don't call them critics. I call them fools.

The words Muir was trying to "get to" was Trump's assertion that the U.S. could have another chance to take the oil. Trump didn't answer one way or another: "When it comes to the military, you don’t want to discuss things," he said.

The Affordable Care Act

Trump dismissed questions about whether his suggested replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would be considered universal healthcare.

When Muir asked whether any of the millions of Obamacare recipients would lose insurance access, Trump said, "I think no one."

He predicted that "millions of people will be happy. Right now you have millions and millions and millions of people who will be unhappy."

Trump offered no response on how he plans to change that, though.

