Anderson Cooper 'genuinely sorry' for remark directed at Jeffrey Lord

CNN host Anderson Cooper apologized for a "crude" remark directed at President Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord during his show on Friday, calling his comment "unprofessional."

During a segment on AC360, Cooper verbally sparred with Lord, a CNN political commentator, over revelations that Trump reportedly told Russian officials that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job" who was adding pressure to the ongoing investigation of possible interference in the 2016 election. Clearly frustrated with Lord's response to the matter, Cooper interrupted the conservative pundit and interjected with a not-so-subtle jab.

“If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper told Lord. “I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend.”

“You’re a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you,” he added as Lord, who initially laughed at Cooper's remark, looked on:

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩@andersoncooper what? 😲 pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017

Cooper later provided an apology both on-air and on Twitter:

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017

BTW, here's @anderscooper's on air apology for what he said were "crude" comments@realJeffreyLord still having a laugh about it pic.twitter.com/1gWuHqLPjY — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017

Naturally, Cooper's remark made the social media rounds, with some prominent Hollywood figures expressing their views:

