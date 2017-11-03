More JFK files released

US President John F. Kennedy talks with Afghan King Mohammad Zahir Shah in the car that takes them to the White House Sept. 8, 1963 in Washington. (Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Another 676 records have been released by the National Archives as part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 (JFK Act).

This is the third release of secret files this year, the most recent was last week, after President Donald Trump ordered the remaining records under section 5 of the JFK Act be made public. There are 29,000 records in that section, and more than 6,000 have been released this year -- 2,891 on Oct. 26 and 3,810 on July 24.

"The majority of the public release today consists of 553 Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) records that were previously denied in their entirety," the National Archives said. "Also included in the release are records from components of the Departments of Justice (18) and Defense (48), the House Select Committee on Assassinations (56), and the National Archives (1)."

Today's records are available to view and download here.

John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection was established in 1992 and consists of about five million pages. Most of the collection has been available to the public since the late 1990s.

