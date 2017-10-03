Mavericks Mark Cuban considering run for president

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban walks on to the court before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is seriously considering running for president.

The billionaire said on Bakari Sellers’ podcast ViewPoint, which was posted Tuesday morning, he’s not ready to commit to running just yet.

“If I can come up with solutions that I think people can get behind and truly solve problems, then it makes perfect sense for me to run,” said Cuban, who describes himself as a political independent. “If it comes down to, do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me, then no.”

Cuban was a vocal critic of President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. He supported Trump’s opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I’m not traditional in terms of politics at all,” he said, referring to the two major political parties. “I think that’s what gets us in trouble. I believe there are right and wrong answers to problems. My goal is always to find a solution.”

Cuban said he has views on both sides of the political spectrum.

“I try to look at every situation differently. I try to be objective, I try to be informed,” he said. “And if I’m informed, hopefully I can come to a conclusion I can believe in and back up.”

Cuban, who became a billionaire when broadcast.com was sold to Yahoo in 1999, said he’d be fine with sharing his tax records, something President Trump hasn’t done. He also doesn’t think the country is divided as it sometimes appears.



