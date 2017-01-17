Local mayors head to Washington for conference, inauguration

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

WFAA FORT WORTH -- More than 300 mayors from across the country will be in Washington this week for inauguration festivities including the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is one of 21 Texas mayors registered to attend. She said she hopes the new administration will get off on a good foot, not just with the American people but also with leaders at the local level.

“I hope it is a unifying speech,” she said of president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address to the nation. Price will attend the inauguration and the Texas Ball in addition to the conference.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is also among several North Texas mayors attending the conference featuring remarks from incoming Vice President Mike Pence. Price believes it could be an opportunity for local communities to tell the federal government about he battles being fought at home.

“I want the chance (to talk to them) if at all possible. We are working on it to talk about city needs and about infrastructure, transit, and housing and urban development grants,” she said. “It is a great opportunity to promote the City of Fort Worth and cities in general.”

An inauguration spokesperson has said this year’s inauguration will be more subdued compared to years past and more “workman-like” rather than a coronation. Trump is scheduled to appear at significantly fewer inaugural balls and galas than predecessors but Price is optimistic his administration will take the opportunity to take part in other events throughout the week.

“I think they understand mayors have the ear of their citizens and that we know what we need in our communities. I think he is willing to listen to the mayors.”

