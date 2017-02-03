North Texas man drawn to Standing Rock, activism

Jesse Puente (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – Jesse Puente wasn’t the kind of guy to get political.

“I was just another guy sitting at home minding my own business, working,” he said. “If it had nothing to do with me, I didn’t want to get involved. But something about being out there, something was calling me to go out and make a difference.”

And by being out there, he meant North Dakota.

After watching the events unfold on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, he says he felt compelled to do something to help. He loaded up his truck with supplies, including heaters and insulation for those camping out, and hit the road.

“I went out there with the intention of helping the people that are there,” he said.

Puente's been to standing rock three separate times. He’s traveling there again Friday night.

“There was an enlightenment,"he said. "There was an uplifting spiritually in my soul. I felt something I couldn’t quite put my finger on there, but I knew that I was at the right place. I knew that I was meant to be there.”

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to advance construction for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Its route cuts through the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, including sacred burial sites and their water supply.

Energy Transfer Partners in Dallas is the company at the heart of the months-long pipeline standoff in North Dakota. It operates a controversial 1,200 miles of the Dakota Access.

The president’s executive order prompted the Texas-based society of Native Nations to march Friday in protest of the order.

“The decision to proceed with the Dakota Access Pipeline and re-awaken the Keystone XL Black Snake is going to ravage this land to the point of no return,” said Yolonda Bluehorse, a Society of Native Nations member who helped organize Friday’s march in downtown Dallas, in a statement.

For Puente, his unlikely activism awakened something inside of him, he said.

“One day I’m going to be gone,” he said. “And all I care about is that the land we leave behind is great or better than what it is now.”

