WFAA
Close

LIVE TWEETS: Follow the inauguration with WFAA's Jason Whitely

WFAA 9:10 AM. CST January 20, 2017

Follow along live with Jason Whitely, WFAA's political reporter, as he covers the 2017 Presidential Inauguration from Washington, D.C.

(© 2017 WFAA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories