Close LIVE TWEETS: Follow the inauguration with WFAA's Jason Whitely WFAA 9:10 AM. CST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Follow along live with Jason Whitely, WFAA's political reporter, as he covers the 2017 Presidential Inauguration from Washington, D.C.Tweets by JasonWhitely (© 2017 WFAA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Brian Loncar's cause of death revealed FORNEY MAN WHO FILMED YOUNG BOYS INDICTED So, about that Brice Butler unsportsmanlike conduct penalty MAN ATTACKED WITH HAMMER AND POWER SAW Deadly crash in Fort Worth Theater Attack Folo More Stories Police in riot gear swarm near Trump parade route as… Jan 20, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Trump begins with call to kill climate action plan Jan 20, 2017, 12:09 p.m. PHOTOS: Anti-Trump protests in D.C. Jan 20, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs