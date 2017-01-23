Women's March in Dallas (Photo: Marjorie Owens, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Thousands protested in cities across North Texas Saturday as part of the Women's March, a movement to protect women's rights that went worldwide the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Events were planned in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth. Officials with the city of Dallas estimated about 7,000 people attended the city's march. Led by hundreds of thousands who overwhelmed the nation's capital, more than 2 million people were estimated to participate across the world.

The grassroots effort, jump-started in Washington, D.C., stands for solidarity for their families, protection of rights and health.

Victoria Neave, a Democrat of Dallas, organized the Saturday march. At the end of the event, Neave said she underestimated the amount of people who would attend the event.



In Dallas, demonstrators held signs of support and empowerment outside Dallas City Hall. The march went out for several miles throughout the streets of downtown.

#WomensMarch in Dallas pic.twitter.com/zQQDrMFMcq

— Marjorie Owens (@clumsyandshy) January 21, 2017

Police and organizers estimated between 5,000 and 9,000 people — men, women and children trying to promote women’s rights — participated in the Fort Worth march that started at the Tarrant County Courthouse and wove through downtown before returning marchers to the courthouse about an hour later.

"It is not a protest. It is a show of solidarity," Leah Suasnovar, one of the organizers of the march in Forth Worth, said. In an interview with WFAA, Suasnovar said the women's march is not just for women.

Women's March in Dallas (Photo: Marjorie Owens, WFAA)

