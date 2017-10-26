JFK files: 2,800 secret records released, others delayed

US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy signs the order of naval blockade of Cuba, on October 24, 1962 in White House, Washington DC, during the Cuban missiles crisis. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, 2011 AFP)

Almost 54 years later, about 2,800 classified files on President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas have been released by the National Archives.



The White House announced a last-minute decision to release 2,800 records while holding back some documents that need another review.



They were posted on the National Archives website.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued a memo to heads of executive departments, certifying declassification of records related to JFK assassination, "so that the people may finally" be fully informed.

Some records are still being redacted or withheld due to national security concerns, and Trump is asking agencies to take the next 180 days to "re-review" whether those documents really need to be redacted. The vast majority of redaction requests came from the CIA and FBI.

Never seen before by the public, the files are believed to be from the 1960s and 1970s, stemming from the 1963 assassination and aftermath.

Last weekend, President Donald Trump allowed its release. The White House later issued a statement to reporters, saying, "The President believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise."

The release could serve as a response to the conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's assassination in Dallas. The documents were withheld for more than half a century because they were deemed "not relevant."

Weeks prior to its release, 14 boxes of records from the trial of Jack Ruby, found guilty of murdering JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, became public for the first time.

"The boxes belong to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office and include witness lists, affidavits, trial notes, Ruby’s holster, and contents from his car among other things,” Birmingham said.

Judge Brandon Birmingham, 292nd District Court, convinced the Texas State Archive that they belonged in Dallas and should be released publicly.

Birmingham also worked out a long-term loan for the Sixth Floor Museum where Laurie Ivy, marketing and communications manager, said they will be available to researchers for free.

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection





