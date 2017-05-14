Jesse Jackson on his legacy, more protests of United Airlines

The Rev. Jesse Jackson appeared in an interview with WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics. (Photo: WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics)

DALLAS – Despite a settlement last month, the Reverend Jesse Jackson said he will not stop calling for change at United Airlines after a passenger was bloodied and dragged off a flight.



“We’ll keep protesting because it’s like if Rosa Parks is given a settlement. The bigger issue of public accommodation denial remains the concern. They settle with Dr. [David] Dao, which was the right thing to do. He deserved that. But his abuse opens the bigger question of the lack of diversity within United Airlines, there’s no person of color on the board of directors, the lawyers, the ad agency and the marketing. As customers, we want more out of United than a ride. We want fairness,” said Jackson in an interview on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics this morning.



Jackson personally picketed United Airlines at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport after the incident.



“We’ve also written American and Southwest and Delta raising the same question of inclusion. The best America is an inclusive America,” added Jackson.



The civil rights leader said President Trump’s first 100 days should not be judged in political accomplishments but in fundamental rights that he has threatened.



“We see a move against voter rights protection. We earned civil rights through blood and legislation. It’s being rolled back through ink and deregulation and privatization,” said Jackson.



At 75, the Rev. Jackson still travels the country and reflected when asked what he wants his legacy to be. “I never stopped serving. I say to people you don’t drown because the water’s deep, you drown because you stop kicking. Keep working. The best use of your time is to try to help somebody besides yourself. Selfless devotion. The cause of justice matters," Jackson said.



How much longer will he continue?



“As long as I can,” Jackson told WFAA.

