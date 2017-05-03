Jeff Leach to remain in House, not seek Senate seat

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano. Photo: Jason Whitely

AUSTIN - State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, told his supporters on Wednesday afternoon that he will not pursue a potential open seat in the Texas Senate in 2018.

"The immediate fight for conservatism - and for the future of Texas - is in the Texas House of Representatives. To that end, I wanted you to hear from me that I feel led to remain right where I am," wrote Leach to his constituents on Wednesday afternoon.

Leach was considering a possible run for state Sen. Van Taylor's seat. Taylor, R-Plano, has not committed publicly but is believed to be strongly considering a run for U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson's seat on Congress after he retires next year.

Johnson, also a Plano Republican, has represented the 3rd district of Texas since 1991.

Phillip Huffines, chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party, has already said he would run for Taylor's seat if it's vacated.

"With a bold and bright future before us, and with the loving support of [my wife] Becky and our kids, I look forward to running for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives and would be blessed to have your support as we continue to fight for the Texans of today, and the future of our great State for generations to come," continued Leach.

Leach, in his third term in the Texas House, was first elected in 2011.

