Ali Alfattal with his son at their Dallas home (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Ali Alfattal knows what it means to sacrifice for country. He lost his father and risked his life working with the United States. Here's the catch, Alfattal is from Iraq.



"I was taught to choose the right side and that's what I did," Alfattal said.



Alfattal moved to Dallas with his three children and wife three months ago. He came as an Iraqi refugee with a special classification because of his work translating for American troops and working to combat corruption in the oil industry.



"I have so many letters from the people I worked with talking about what I've done," he said. "I keep them because I'm proud."



Alfattal's father, Hussein, also worked with the United States fighting corruption. It was a commitment that cost him his life. Hussein was assassinated outside his home in 2004.



"He was a true hero," Alfattal said.



Alfattal continued his father's work but decided his family had to leave in 2013 because Iraq had become too dangerous for them to live. Alfattal moved to Dallas in November, just a few weeks before President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned travel from seven counties, including Iraq. If Alfattal had waited a few more weeks, he wouldn't have been able to get in.



"It doesn't make sense," he said. "It will make it so others don't want to risk their lives and help American personnel."



Jason Clarke with Seek the Peace, a Dallas based non-profit that works with refugees, says the veteran community has echoed the same concern.



"In the next conflict men and women will remember this," Clarke said. "They won't want to risk their lives to help troops because they're afraid when it's over they'll be left on their own."



Clarke says all refugees have difficulties, but men and women like Alfattal are different because they chose to put themselves in danger to help America.



"Other groups are passive victims," he said. "The danger surrounds them. But people like Ali make a choice to help the United States."



Alfattal says the night he landed in Dallas was the first full night of sleep he's gotten in over a decade.



"I didn't realize the pressure I was under until I got away," he said.



Alfattal is a highly educated chemical engineer who was working on his doctorate in Iraq before he had to leave. Right now, he says he's just happy to have his family safe in Texas but he wants to continue his career in the Lone Star State. Alfattal had to leave Iraq so quickly he wasn't able to sell his home or take most of what he owns.



"I'd like to travel back but I won't be doing that until this travel ban is sorted out," Alfattal said.



Alfattal says he hopes the Trump administration rethinks its policy regarding refugees who worked for the United States. Still, he says he would help America again, he's just afraid others won't if the country they risk their lives to protect won't protect them in return.

(© 2017 WFAA)