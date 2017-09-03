Inside Texas Politics (9/3/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

The largest portion of property taxes that taxpayers pay is for schools. In Dallas, that part of taxes will not increase anytime soon.

The Dallas Independent School District refused to raise property taxes, and declined to let voters even consider it this fall. However, will not raising taxes come at a cost in the classroom?

Trustees Dr. Lew Blackburn, Joyce Foreman and Bernadette Nutall discussed their reasons for not voting for two plans that would have increased property taxes. They joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

Hurricane Harvey ravaged southeast Texas causing catastrophic flood damage as it moved through the region. However, for the last seven days, Texans have put aside political party labels to assist those who have been impacted by the storm. It wasn't lost on Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show. He shared his thoughts on this rare moment in My Voice, My Opinion.

Texas U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe’s district is a long way from the coast where Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. The district he represents runs from Rockwall to Texarkana. However, he has a vote and a voice in Congress. Rep. Ratcliffe joined host Jason Whitley to look at what the federal government should be doing long-term to protect Houston, its refineries, and the 2.3 million Texans who live there.

President Trump promised that Mexico would pay for a wall along the southern border. Now, he's threatening to shut down the government if U.S. taxpayers don't fund it.

An easy spark for Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.

Nine months ago this week, the Texas Tribune published a frightening warning revealing what hurricanes can do to Houston, and questioning why lawmakers have not taken any significant steps to protect the fourth largest city in the country.

Aman Batheja, a Tribune political editor, worked on the project titled Boom Town, Flood Town. He joined host Jason Whitely to discuss the report’s findings. Batheja also talked about the debate over whether Houston should have evacuated before Hurricane Harvey landed, and a Judge blocking the sanctuary cities ban.

