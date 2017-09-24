Inside Texas Politics (9/24/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Republicans now are trying for a fourth time this summer to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They are racing to get it done by Saturday, September 30, 2017. Republican U. S. Representative John Ratcliffe, from Rockwall County, joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss whether this is the best the GOP can do, or are Republicans just looking for a legislative victory before 2018?





STATEWIDE

There is growing support now to remove a Confederate plaque in the state capitol. State Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) first asked that the plaque be removed. Now Republican House Speaker Joe Straus is supporting its removal. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, weighed in on whether the plaque will actually come down. Ross also discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

When Texans responded to Hurricane Harvey they put aside politics. Could we ever seize that moment? That is a question that attorney and activist Amanda Ghagar asks in today’s My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2

Peter Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. This year he ran for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and his supporters say he'll lead the next generation of Democrats. In Texas this weekend to raise money for a national Political Action Committee he has started, Mayor Buttigieg discussed his political future during an interview with host Jason Whitley.





FLASHPOINT

President Trump's first speech to the United Nations was unlike any that has been given by his predecessors. However, it’s what the president did not say that sparked Flashpoint. From the right this week, Tim O'Hare, chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party, and from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss a staff shake-up with Governor Greg Abbott, the controversy surrounding one of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aides in line to be a federal judge, and Pat Fallon, Denton County state representative, is running for state senator against incumbent Craig Estes.

© 2017 WFAA-TV