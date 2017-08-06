Inside Texas Politics (8/6/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



The Fort Worth City Council must decide whether it should formally vote to join the lawsuit against Texas’ sanctuary cities law. Fort Worth is also trying to improve race relations, and has just had its bond rating downgraded. Two councilmen, District 2 Representative Carlos Flores and Cary Moon from District 4, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why it matters whether the city joins the lawsuit against the state, and what Fort Worth is doing to improve race relations. And joining the questioning, as always, Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE



Two of the state's top three elected officials are not talking to each other. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he has not had a single conversation on policy with House Speaker Joe Straus in nine months. Patrick says Straus won't meet with him. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what the two leaders’ relationship will be like after the special session. Ramsey also talked about Texas legislators’ effort to limit increases in property taxes, and whether insurance premiums will be lowered for retired teachers.





MY VOICE



There is an ongoing campaign in Dallas to bring down confederate monuments in the city. Few Dallasites likely know where the monuments are even located since they were built at a different time and by a different generation. Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show explains why it's time to dismantle hate not history in My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2



Texas Republicans in Washington are practically silent when it comes to President Trump. A question that has been asked many times on Inside Texas Politics is where are the Democrats when it comes to President Donald Trump? This morning, Democratic U.S. Representative Marc Veasey from Fort Worth joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why Democrats aren't capitalizing on the instability in the Trump administration. Veasey also discussed Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s future as House Minority Leader.

FLASHPOINT



Cities are suing the state over its new sanctuary cities law. Does it really matter if Fort Worth joins the litigation? That question sparked an argument for and against in this morning’s Flashpoint from the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer, and from the left, former Democratic state representative Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss whether President Trump’s support for a Senate bill that would cut legal immigration by half would be popular or unpopular in Texas, whether Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price likes the state’s sanctuary city bill, or just dislikes the big-big cities’ lawsuit against SB4, and how did the Trinity Parkway toll road went from done to dud so fast.

