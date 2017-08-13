Inside Texas Politics (8/13/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

There are just three days left in the special session, and just a handful of agenda items on Governor Greg Abbott’s wish list has passed. State lawmakers are likely looking forward to returning home when the 30-day special session ends. But will Governor Abbott call a second special session in order to get more or all of this top 20 priorities passed? Governor Abbott answered that question and more when host Jason Whitely spoke to him from Austin.





STATEWIDE

It is all but certain that Texas legislators won't pass all 20 bills Governor Abbott has asked for during the special legislative session that ends this week. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discusses whether the Governor can claim a victory for this special session, cannabis oil going on sale in Texas next month, and legislators’ push to repeal a voter fraud law they approved in May.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

The legality of the state's law against sanctuary cities will eventually play out in court. However, My Voice, My Opinion, contributor Chris Krok from WBAP 820 AM argues that opposition to it is getting carried away.

NEWSMAKER 2

Dr. Robert Jeffress made news again. Dr. Jeffress is senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas and spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. Dr. Jeffress said President Trump has the moral authority to assassinate the dictator of North Korea. In a one-on-one interview with host Jason Whitely, Dr. Jefferies defended that position in scripture. He also talked about the one issue in which he calls himself a liberal.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the legacy of former Texas Governor Mark White, whether businesses have killed the so-called bathroom bill, and should Democrats be worried about not having anyone running for governor in light of the headlines U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is getting in some strange places for a Democrat.

