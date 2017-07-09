Inside Texas Politics (7/9/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



On Tuesday, Dallas City Manager T. C. Broadnax will begin interviewing the seven candidates who want to be Dallas’ next police chief – two of them are women. City Manager Broadnax discussed whether it’s time for a female to lead the Dallas Police Department. He also talked about the changes underway at City Hall. Broadnax joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE



The next time voters in Denton County go to the polls, they'll cast their ballots on paper. The county's electronic machines had a number of glitches during the November 2016 election, so it spent $8.7 million to buy new machines that provide paper "ballots on demand." Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explains the political reason behind Denton County going from using electronic machines to paper ballots. Ross also talked about next week’s five-day trial over Texas’ redistricting maps.

NEWSMAKER 2



Tarrant County’s Texas State Senate District 10 is likely to be the hardest fought district in Texas during the next election. It could swing left or right. Incumbent state Senator Konni Burton of Colleyville is running for re-election. She joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss her accomplishments in Austin and her regrets. She also discussed whether Texas Governor Greg Abbott should have been more involved during the regular session.

FLASHPOINT



MSNBC's Morning Joe program got its highest ratings ever after President Trump used Twitter to attack the hosts. That digital message also sparked this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable put the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss Texas’ response to President Trump’s request for voters information, the New Yorker magazine’s article on the Texas legislature, and whether the Democrats will show up for next week’s special session or leave the state to prevent a quorum.

