Inside Texas Politics (7/23/17)

NEWSMAKER



The first Latino leader of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, is in studio with host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram. The chairman of the DNC, who also served as Secretary of Labor under President Obama, discussed challenges facing the party and plans it has for Texas, among other things.





STATEWIDE



Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, issued a threat of sorts last week as the special session began. He told lawmakers he's going to keep a list of those who support conservative legislation and those who don’t. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained whether any lawmaker seems worried about it, what the legislature’s next steps are likely to be this week, and Texas’ chance of appealing a federal judge’s order to cool off prisons that have no air conditioning.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



Three weeks remain in the special legislative session. This next contributor argues why state leaders should stop chasing votes and reconsider state priorities. Attorney and activist Amanda Ghagar explains her position in My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2



A decision could come any day from a federal court on whether Texas must redraw some legislative and congressional districts in Texas. Judges are considering whether Republicans purposely drew them to dilute minority influence. Among those to testify this month is state Representative Eric Johnson, D-Dallas. He appeared in studio to discuss potential outcomes and how the governor wants to address mail-in ballot fraud.

FLASHPOINT



There's already talk of the "I" word around Washington; impeachment. Believe it or not, there's precedence to this level of partisanship. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left Rich Hancock with Virtual News Center.





ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss whether the Texas Association of Business’s ad buy beginning on Monday will sway any House Republicans, former Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s nomination as the U.S. ambassador to NATO, and whether anything changes for women statewide now that Dallas County has minority women in the top three law enforcement positions.

