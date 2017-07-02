Inside Texas Politics (7/2/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

For the second time since President Donald Trump took office, the Republicans repeal of Obamacare is in doubt. Last week, the U.S. Senate delayed a vote because it was unable to get enough conservatives to support it. U. S. Representative Michael Burgess from Denton spearheaded the effort earlier this year on unwinding the Affordable Care Act. He joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss the fate of President Trump’s healthcare bill. And he talked about Trump’s recent tweets about journalists.



The date is set. On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, the Texas House and Senate will gavel into special session. However, before that can actually happen, Governor Greg Abbott must file the official proclamation. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained the politics behind the reason Governor Abbott hasn’t done the official paperwork. Ross also discussed why charges were dropped against the officer in the Sandra Bland case, and the nomination of former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison to become the next U.S. Representative to NATO.

Last week, U.S. Senate Republicans postponed a vote to repeal Obamacare because they didn’t have enough votes to pass the legislation. Debbie Georgatos from 660 AM The Answer makes the argument that the delayed vote might not be a sign of trouble in this morning’s My Voice, My Opinion.

Last year, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins proposed reducing the effective tax rate hoping that the City of Dallas and Dallas ISD would do the same – neither joined Judge Jenkins. In fact, property taxes went up. Judge Jenkins is addressing the issue again this year. He joined host Jason Whitely to talk about ways property taxes could be reduced, and if the city and school district would follow his lead.



The investigation of voter fraud in Dallas County got a big boost last week. The Texas Attorney General is lending his staff and state resources to assist local prosecutors. Just after the announcement, host Jason Whitely asked Attorney General Ken Paxton what he expects to find in Dallas County.



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss if the Dallas County voter fraud investigation is getting more partisan and political, the U.S. Senate’s healthcare bill pushing billions of dollars in costs down to county taxpayers at hospitals like Parkland and Peter Smith, and last week’s challenge of Texas’ Sanctuary cities law.

