Inside Texas Politics (6/2/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the second highest ranking Republican in the Senate, sat down with host Jason Whitely while recently touring the Dallas County Jail. Senator Cornyn discussed why he believes federal criminal justice reform isn’t dead. He also revealed that one investigation that’s looking into Russia’s meddling during the 2016 presidential election will likely end in the next 90-days. Additionally, Senator Cornyn gave a passing grade to President Donald Trump’s presidency.



STATEWIDE

The Texas legislative session ended with lawmakers leaving Austin without agreeing on more money for public schools, and failing to take action on property taxes. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained why the failure to solve these two issues will result in no financial relief in sight for homeowners. He also pointed out that lawmakers split again on ethics reform, and he discussed how well colleges faired during this legislative session.



NEWSMAKER 2

Host Jason Whitely sat down with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and discussed Patrick’s success in the Senate during the legislative session. Lt. Patrick got everything he wanted out of the Senate, but wasn’t as successful in the House. He and fellow Republican House Speaker Joe Straus tangled in public over their disagreements. Whitely asked Patrick if he would like to see someone other than Straus as House Speaker next session.



FLASHPOINT

On the last day of the legislative session, a lawmaker from Irving and another one from Fort Worth were in the middle of a shoving match on the Texas House floor.

This embarrassing episode was an easy spark to Flashpoint. From the right - Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer.

And from the left - former Democratic State Rep. Domingo Garcia.

ROUN DTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss whether any legislators involved in the shoving match on the House floor will pay a political price, Governor Greg Abbott’s strategy for calling a special session, and the upcoming local June 10 runoff elections.

© 2017 WFAA-TV