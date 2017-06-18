Inside Texas Politics (6/18/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



With only one month remaining before the special legislative session starts on July 18, two state senators representing Dallas talked about the Senate and how the special session will shape up. Republican Don Huffines and Democrat Royce West discussed what they expect to happen to the bills that failed to become law during the regular session. Huffines and West also took a look at the future of Dallas County Schools. The senators joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram



STATEWIDE



Last week, national polls showed that disapproval of President Donald Trump reached a new daily high – 59 percent of Americans don't like the job the president is doing. His approval rate is in the mid-30s and has trended down for weeks. But in Texas, a new Texas Tribune and University of Texas poll found just the opposite. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what the Tribune/UT survey actually showed, and if he thinks those numbers will change as the 2018 mid-term elections get closer. Ramsey also talked about what he expects to see from Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Joe Straus when the special session begins in 30 days, and why lawmakers think a new gold depository is needed in Texas.



MY VOICE, MY OPINION



When President Donald Trump took office, there were numerous marches and protests against the President. Many questioned whether those opponents could sustain their fervor. Educator and Latina activist Joanna Cattanach says organizers will continue to show resistance in today’s My Voice, My Opinion.



NEWSMAKER 2



The Texas House will again be the battleground for the 20 items Governor Greg Abbott wants passed in the special legislative session next month.



Republican Representative Ron Simmons is one of the leading lawmakers in the House. The Carrollton Republican discussed the bills that he thinks will pass, including the bathroom bill.

FLASHPOINT



The special legislative session that starts in four weeks is expected to cost about $800,000 to bring everyone back to Austin. That sparked Flashpoint this morning, from the right – Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer, and from the left – author and producer Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss if there is reason for concern following the Virginia shooting by an angry Senator Bernie Sanders supporter, how Mayor Mike Rawlings and the new Dallas City Council will form consensus, and a look at the new Texas Tribune poll.

© 2017 WFAA-TV