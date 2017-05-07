Inside Texas Politics (5/7/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

Inside Texas Politics began with coverage of the Saturday, May 6, 2017, Dallas City Council races. Three incumbents are headed for a June 10th runoff. However, two winners of the races we were watching are in studio to discuss their big wins. Former councilman Dwaine Caraway defeated incumbent Carolyn King Arnold and will return to his old seat. And Councilman Philip Kingston easily defeated his challenger Matt Wood. Plus, joining the questioning, as always, Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Former Balch Springs police Officer Roy Oliver faces a murder charge for killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as Edwards was leaving a party as a passenger in a car last weekend. State lawmakers said Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus should be raising their voices louder on this issue.

Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show is among those who are raising their voices. Here he is with My Voice, My Opinion.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings blasted state lawmakers over their fix for the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System. The Texas House passed a bill unanimously and now the Senate will consider it. State Rep. Dan Flynn, chairman of the House pension committee, has worked on fixing the pension for over two years. He discussed the changes the Senate might make to the bill.

The U.S. House passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Senate doesn't appear too keen on the House's bill and that legislation is an easy spark to this morning's Flashpoint.

From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer, and from the left, former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Robert Ashley from KHVN Heaven 97 AM is in for Ross Ramsey. Robert and Bud Kennedy looked into the

Saturday, May 6th race results, and the investigation into voter fraud that could impact Dallas City Council Monica Alonzo’s final race results. Robert and Bud also discussed what remains for the state Legislature to consider with only three weeks left in the legislative session.

