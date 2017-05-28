Inside Texas Politics (5/28/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



Newsmaker: May 29 marks end of 85th Texas Legislature



Monday, May 29th marks the end of the 85th Texas Legislature. Lawmakers are working through the weekend to avoid a special session. State Representative Chris Turner, a Democrat from Grand Prairie, and Representative Jason Villalba, a Dallas Republican, joined us from Austin to discuss an analogy of the session – who won and who lost. Reps. Turner and Villalba also touched on the growing influence of the Freedom Caucus, and the likelihood of a special session. And joining the questioning, Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE



Statewide: Why school finance reforms died in the last week



Some school districts don’t like to admit that they shame students while the children are in line trying to get hot lunches. The districts either throw a student’s food away or give a substitute if the child doesn’t have enough money to pay for their lunch. Democratic State Representative Helen Giddings had a bill to fix the problem, but it kept getting killed. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed how Rep. Giddings was finally able to get lunch shaming legislature passed. Ross also discussed why school finance reforms died in the last week, and the return of Uber and Lyft to Austin after state lawmakers dealt another blow to local control.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



My Voice, My Opinion: Fix CPS and state's foster care system



One of the top priorities going into this legislative session was to fix Child Protective Services and the state's foster care system. Our next contributor, once a foster child herself, wonders just how much was accomplished. Here's educator and Latina activist Joanna Cattanach with My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

Newsmaker 2: Dallas County investigating voter fraud



Dallas County is conducting a criminal investigation into voter fraud. More than 100 conservative leaders from across Texas sent a letter to Governor Abbott asking for a special session to address this issue. Direct Action Texas is the group that spearhead the effort. Aaron Harris, executive director of Direct Action Texas, discussed why lawmakers should go into a special session to address voter fraud.





FLASHPOINT



President Donald Trump had a busy itinerary for his first trip overseas. However, there were some awkward moments. Those moments plus a debate over his successes while overseas sparked this morning’s Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer - Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss Speaker Joe Straus’ future as Speaker of the Texas House, who did the most damage this legislative session, and if Governor Abbott took a risk by not getting more involved in pushing conservative bills harder, particularly school choice.

© 2017 WFAA-TV