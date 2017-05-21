Inside Texas Politics (5/21/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



The two candidates in the June 10 Dallas City Council District 8 runoff election joined host Jason Whitely in a debate over who should fill the council seat. District 8 covers much of southern Dallas along the Interstate 20 corridor. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson is hoping to keep his seat on the Dallas City Council. And former Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins, forced off the council because of term limits, wants his old seat back. And joining the questioning, as always, Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE



This is the last full week of the regular session at the Texas legislature and one that is almost certain to be contentious. Lawmakers must pass a budget to keep the state operating. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, looked at the budget and explained what is in it and what is omitted. He also discusses the one punch, straight-ticket voting bill.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



State lawmakers passed a controversial new sanctuary cities bill. Courts will now decide whether the state's new law will stand. But Chris Krok, from WBAP 820 AM, has his mind already made up. He explains in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2



Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole says the Texas legislature needs to strengthen the laws on mail-in ballots. All week WFAA-TV has explored and exposed the mail-in ballot issue. The station obtained secret recordings that suggested people are illegally paid in the elections office to provide information. Wade Emmert, a leading election law attorney with the Emmert Law Firm, discussed the mail-in ballot law and how susceptible the voting method is to fraud.





FLASHPOINT



Texas Democrat Al Green of Houston was among the first in Washington to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The call to impeachment the President is the focus of this week’s Flashpoint. From the right - Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left - former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.





ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the pulse of Texas' Republicans in Congress, including President Trump's many troubles last week, Lt. Gov. Patrick’s ultimatum to pass a bathroom bill, a law that would lower the tax burden, and the lawsuits filed by Texas cities and urban counties against the sanctuary city bill.

