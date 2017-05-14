Inside Texas Politics (5/14/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



Texas U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is on a short list of potential candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey. President Donald Trump terminated Comey last week. Republican Congressmen Michael Burgess, from Denton, and John Ratcliffe, from Rockwall, discuss the possibility of Senator Cornyn becoming head of the FBI. The two Congressman also talk about what the Senate might do with the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. And joining the questioning, as always, Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.







STATEWIDE



There are two weeks left in this legislative session, and there's already talk around the Texas Capitol that the governor might call a special session. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained how likely this is to happen and for what issue. Ramsey also examined what happens to big issues like school vouchers and the bathroom bill since the deadline to pass such bills have passed, and the odd story about the inspector general for the state’s Health and Human Service Commission quitting his post.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



The fight over sanctuary cities now moves to Texas courts. Lawsuits from both sides of the issue were filed after Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill last Sunday. Community Affairs Correspondent Mercedes Olivera argues this law could backfire on Texas Republicans just as it did for conservatives in California years ago. She explains in My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2



The Reverend Jesse Jackson is one of the country's best-known civil rights activists. At 75, Reverend Jackson still travels the county taking up causes. He talked about his recent visit to Dallas and the legacy for which he wants to be remembered.





FLASHPOINT



Last week, the firing of FBI Director James Comey surprised people from both the Democratic and Republican parties. It set off a spirited debate in Flashpoint this morning. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock of The Virtual News Center dot com.





ROUNDTABLE



Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the absence of any effort in this Texas legislative session to address ever increasing property taxes. Lawmakers promised to take up the issue before the session, but now all the talk has died down. Bud and Ross also talked about the bill passed by the House to eliminate one-punch straight-ticket voting, and the low voter turnout for African-American and Hispanic voters last fall.

