Inside Texas Politics (4/30/17)

NEWSMAKER

Former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway discusses his hopes to return to Dallas City Hall as representative of District 4. Caraway had to sit out two years because of term-limits. Caraway is challenging incumbent Carolyn King Arnold. We invited Councilwoman Arnold to appear on the show but she did not want to appear with Caraway. Arnold also turned down another opportunity to appear in a separate news story with Channel 8. She claimed the station would not give her a fair shake. Joining the questioning is Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

We are now entering the last month of this legislative session when bills will either live or die. There are quite a few big issues that remain unsettled. Watching the politics unfold in Austin is Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune. Ramsey discusses which bills he expects will become law, the sanctuary city bill the House and Senate passed, and the franchise tax and what it could mean to schools in the future.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



Saturday, April 29, marked 100 days of President Donald Trump’s time in office. His critics say the political milestone only fuels their fight through the next 100 days. Contributor Joanna Cattanach, an educator and Latina Activist, looks at President Trumps 100 days in this morning’s My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2

Most in Dallas County did not expect a “not guilty” verdict in the Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price case. Commissioner Price was found “not guilty” on seven counts of mail fraud and bribery. Federal Judge Barbara Lynn declared a mistrial on the four tax fraud charges. The question many are asking is whether federal prosecutors will retry the Commissioner Price. We go to former federal prosecutor Aaron Wiley, and white collar defense and trial attorney Victor Vital for legal answers.





FLASHPOINT

During the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump talked a lot about his first 100 days in office. He crossed that milestone this weekend and caused a spark that started this morning’s Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporter's Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the Texas House’s passage of the “sanctuary city” bill, Democrats comparing Texas to Arizona or California, and low turnout for the May 6, 2017 municipal and local elections.

